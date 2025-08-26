Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Navy to commission two stealth frigates, Udaygiri, Himgiri in Vizag

Indian Navy to commission two stealth frigates, Udaygiri, Himgiri in Vizag

Udaygiri and Himgiri are follow-on ships of the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates, and both the vessels incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensors systems

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy
Udaygiri is the second ship from Project 17A stealth frigates and was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai | Photo PIB
Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to preside over the commissioning of two multi-mission stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command here by the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

Udaygiri and Himagiri come from the Indian Navy's latest state-of-the-art Project 17 A, and their commissioning is the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants built at two different shipyards will be commissioned simultaneously.

This development underscores the growing maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard.

Two state-of-the-art combatant platforms join the Indian Navy fleet, fortifying India's strength at sea. RM Rajnath Singh (Defence Minister) will preside over this momentous commission ceremony, said the Indian Navy in a post on X late on Monday.

Udaygiri and Himgiri are follow-on ships of the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates, and both the vessels incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensors systems, capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in blue water' conditions.

Udaygiri is the second ship from Project 17A stealth frigates and was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

While Himgiri is the first of P17A ships to be constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. Both the frigates represent a generational leap over earlier designs.

Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of her class to be delivered post-launch, a result of the modular construction methodology adopted by Indian shipyards.

Displacing about 6,700 tons, the P17A class frigates are roughly five per cent larger than their predecessor Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating a sleeker form with a reduced radar cross section.

The frigates also feature a suite of advanced weapons and sensors developed by Indian manufacturers.

The weapons suite of these frigates, include supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium range surface-to-air missiles, 76 mm MR Gun and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm close-in weapon systems.

In another major milestone for the Indian Navy, Udaygiri also happens to be the 100th ship designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB), marking a milestone in five decades of indigenous warship design.

Both ships are the result of an industrial ecosystem spanning over 200 MSMEs, supporting approximately 4,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs.

This event underscores India's accelerating naval modernisation and its ability to deliver sophisticated warships from multiple shipyards.

With 75 percent indigenous content, the frigates align with the Indian Government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing.

The commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri will augment the Navy's combat readiness and reaffirm India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in warship design and construction.

Upon commissioning, the two frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India's ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region, said a Ministry of Defence press release on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IAF MiG-21 Bison's last kill was Pakistani F-16 in 2019: Wg Cdr Jaideep

India to gift 12 agricultural drones, two mobile soild testing labs to Fiji

Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan nuclear war, 7 jets shot down

Indian Army to host tri-service seminar RAN SAMWAD-2025 from Aug 26

PM Modi meets Fijian cunterpart Rabuka in New Delhi to strengthen ties

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval powernavy

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story