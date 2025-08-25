Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi meets Fijian cunterpart Rabuka in New Delhi to strengthen ties

PM Modi meets Fijian cunterpart Rabuka in New Delhi to strengthen ties

Fiji PM Rabuka commenced his official visit to India on Sunday and will remain until August 26

PM Modi with Fiji PM Rabuka
Fiji PM Rabuka and PM Modi hold talks | Image: X/@MEAIndia
Press Trust of India Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
India and Fiji on Monday firmed up a broad action plan to expand their defence ties following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive talks with his Fijian counterpart Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka.

India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat, Modi said with the Fijian leader by his side.

Prime Minister Modi also said that India and Fiji support a free, inclusive, open, secure and prosperous India-Pacific.

Rabuka arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a three-day trip. It is his first visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister of the South Pacific nation.

Fiji is an important nation for India in the sphere of maritime security. India has been looking at expanding its defence ties with Fiji against the backdrop of China's relentless efforts to expand its strategic heft in the Pacific region.

Following the talks between Modi and Rabuka, the two sides inked seven pacts to broadbase cooperation in a range of areas.

"We have decided to strengthen mutual cooperation in the defence and security sector," Modi said  An action plan has been prepared for this, he said in his media statement.

PM Modi said India will provide training and equipment support to strengthen Fiji's maritime security.

In his remarks, Modi also referred to India's priorities for the Global South.

India is co-traveller in development of Global South, he said.

"We are partners in building a world order where the independence, ideas and identity of the Global South are respected," he added.

The prime minister said climate change is a threat for Fiji and New Delhi will help it deal with disaster response.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiJagat Prakash NaddaFijiMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

