Indian Army to host tri-service seminar RAN SAMWAD-2025 from Aug 26

Army, Soilder, Kathua
The event will include participation from the armed forces, defence industry leaders, security professionals, and international experts. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
The Indian Army will host a two-day military seminar, RAN SAMWAD-2025, from August 26 in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, focused on sharing first-hand operational insights and reflections from modern battlefields, the Ministry of Defence announced on Monday.
 
The event will bring together senior leadership from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force to discuss operational lessons and future challenges in warfare.
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to deliver the plenary address on the concluding day, while Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will open the dialogue on the first day. The event has been organised by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, in coordination with the Army Training Command, the ministry said.
 
The event will allow serving officers to lead discussions based on operational experience rather than academic theory, with the focus on topics such as information warfare, grey zone threats, integrated operations, and future combat technologies. 
 
"Moving beyond academic discourse, the seminar offers a ground-up understanding of the evolving nature of warfare, rooted in live experience and professional expertise from combat soldiers," the ministry said.
 
It added that a few joint military doctrines and the Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap are also scheduled to be released during the event.
 
"RAN SAMWAD 2025 shapes clarity of purpose, unity of effort and shared operational understanding across services. We must prepare to fight together and think together, Making RAN SAMWAD 2025 the doctrinal crucible of India's joint warfighting future," Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on X.
 
The event will include participation from the armed forces, defence industry leaders, security professionals, and international experts. The Ministry said the forum aims to “enhance interaction, communication and cooperation among military communities on issues critical to warfighting.”

Topics :Rajnath SinghIndian ArmyIndian Defence forcesBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

