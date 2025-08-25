Indian Army to host tri-service seminar RAN SAMWAD-2025 from Aug 26

The event will bring together senior leadership from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force to discuss operational lessons and future challenges in warfare.

ALSO READ: Ex-Army Chief Naravane urges dialogue for Russia-Ukraine peace solution The event will allow serving officers to lead discussions based on operational experience rather than academic theory, with the focus on topics such as information warfare, grey zone threats, integrated operations, and future combat technologies.

"Moving beyond academic discourse, the seminar offers a ground-up understanding of the evolving nature of warfare, rooted in live experience and professional expertise from combat soldiers," the ministry said.

It added that a few joint military doctrines and the Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap are also scheduled to be released during the event.