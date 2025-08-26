Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Sudarshan Chakra project will need huge tri-services efforts: CDS Chauhan

Sudarshan Chakra project will need huge tri-services efforts: CDS Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff said the military will have to look at multi-domain ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) integration of ground, air, maritime, undersea and space, sensors

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Gen Chauhan also suggested that the Sudarshan Chakra will be on the lines of Israel's Iron Dome all-weather air defence system, known as a very effective missile shield (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mhow (MP)
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 'Sudarshan Chakra' air defence system will entail development of a robust infrastructure comprising a range of key tri-services military assets such as missiles and surveillance systems to create an impregnable strategic shield, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

In an address at a conference, Gen Chauhan said a "whole of the nation" approach will be required to develop the shield.

Gen Chauhan also suggested that the Sudarshan Chakra will be on the lines of Israel's Iron Dome all-weather air defence system, known as a very effective missile shield.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced the project to develop an indigenous air defence system to protect India's vital military and civilian installations and to deliver a decisive response to any enemy threat, a move that came amid concerns over security challenges emanating from Pakistan and China.

 

In his first remarks on the project, the Chief of Defence Staff said the military will have to look at multi-domain ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) integration of ground, air, maritime, undersea and space, sensors.

Also Read

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces conduct major counter insurgency operation across Manipur

defence, air force

Private industry expects a timebound defence acquisition rules reviewpremium

MoD-BEL

BEL inks ₹1,640 crore deal to supply air defence radars to Indian Army

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML secures ₹293.81 crore defence order for 150 high mobility vehicles

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML wins ₹185.65 cr order from govt for 79 indigenous bulldozers

Gen Chauhan said a huge amount of efforts will be required by the three services to integrate various systems for the Sudarshan Chakra project.

"A colossal amount of integration will be required and multiple fields will need to be networked to provide a very true picture," he said.

Gen Chauhan suggested that the project will also feature use of artificial intelligence, advanced computation, data analytics, deep data, analytics and quantum technology.

PM Modi announced the Sudarshan Chakra project days after Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly hinted at targeting Indian assets along the border, including Reliance Industries Ltd's Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, in case of any future military confrontation between the two countries.

The project is planned to be implemented by 2035.

In his address at the Ran Samwad conference at the Army War College, Gen Chauhan also underlined the need for greater tri-services integration.

The two-day conclave brings serving military professionals to the forefront of strategic dialogue and it will witness Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivering the plenary address on the final day.

A few joint doctrines and the technology perspective and capability roadmap will also be released during the event.

The event is a first-of-its-kind initiative, wherein each thematic session will be led by serving officers sharing their first-hand operational insights and reflections from modern battlefields.

It has been curated by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, in cooperation with the Army Training Command, under the overall guidance of the Chief of Defence Staff.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mig-21 Bison

IAF MiG-21 Bison's last kill was Pakistani F-16 in 2019: Wg Cdr Jaideep

PM Modi with Fiji PM Rabuka

India to gift 12 agricultural drones, two mobile soild testing labs to Fiji

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims he stopped India-Pakistan nuclear war, 7 jets shot down

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Indian Army to host tri-service seminar RAN SAMWAD-2025 from Aug 26

PM Modi with Fiji PM Rabuka

PM Modi meets Fijian cunterpart Rabuka in New Delhi to strengthen ties

Topics : Indian Navy Ministry of Defence Indian Army Indian Air Force defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon