Canada removes dozens of Indian staff from diplomatic missions in India

Canada has downsized its Indian staff from its diplomatic missions in the country, citing a decrease in available Canadian personnel to effectively manage operations, The Times of India reported.

Last year, India had expelled 41 Canadian diplomats to ensure diplomatic parity, prompting Canada to close its Mumbai, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru consulates for in-person operations.

Although the exact number of retrenched employees remains undisclosed, it is believed to be less than 100. The High Commission acknowledged the staff reductions as a regrettable necessity following the departure of Canadian personnel last year, the report added.

The rift between India and Canada started last year in June with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 's accusation of the Indian government's involvement in the murder of Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar in Vancouver. In retaliation, India accused Canadian diplomats of meddling in its internal affairs.

Despite strained relations, Canada has repeatedly asserted its strong connections with Indian citizens and vows to continue welcoming them for visits, work, study, or permanent residency. The TOI report claimed that India was surprised to see Canada's closure of consulate services, as the expulsion of diplomats was intended to achieve diplomatic parity only at the respective high commissions in Delhi and Ottawa.

Recently, Canadian PM Trudeau reiterated the Nijjar issue again during a testimony before a committee investigating allegations of foreign interference in Canadian affairs. He affirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding Canadians' freedoms and criticised the previous Conservative government's close ties with the Indian government.

"I will say that the principle that anyone who comes to Canada from anywhere in the world has all the rights of a Canadian to be free from extortion, coercion, and interference from a country that they left behind and how we have stood up for Canadians, including in the very serious case that I brought forward to Parliament of the killing of (Hardeep Singh) Nijjar, demonstrates our government's commitment to defending the rights and freedoms of Canadians," he said.