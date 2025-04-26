'Not a drop to Pakistan': Jal Shakti min on Indus Waters Treaty suspension

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has strongly supported the Centre’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, asserting that India will prevent even a single drop of water from the Indus River from reaching Pakistan. His remarks followed a high-level meeting at the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, which was also attended by senior officials.

In a post on X, Patil said, "The historic decision taken by the Modi government on the Indus Water Treaty is completely justified and in the national interest. We will ensure that not even a drop of water from the Indus River goes to Pakistan."

India’s decision to halt its obligations under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty was formally conveyed to Pakistan on Thursday through a letter from the Jal Shakti Ministry to Syed Ali Murtuza, Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Pakistan. The move followed a terror attack in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people lost their lives and many others were injured.

In the letter, the ministry said, "The obligation to honour a treaty in good faith is fundamental to a treaty. However, what we have seen instead is sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

Roadmap for treaty’s suspension

Patil said that a comprehensive strategy was discussed during the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aiming to curb the flow of water to Pakistan. He noted that desilting activities would begin soon to facilitate diversion.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said, "A roadmap was prepared in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Three options were discussed in the meeting. The government is working on short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures so that not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan. Soon, desilting of rivers will be done to stop the water and divert it."

India suspends Indus Waters Treaty

In a formal communication to Islamabad, the Ministry of Jal Shakti wrote, "The Govt of India has hereby decided that the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect," stated Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, in a letter addressed to Syed Ali Murtaza, Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Pakistan.

Pakistan has reacted strongly to the move, calling it a provocation. In a statement issued on Thursday, it said, "Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty... will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power."

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district left 26 people dead and over a dozen others injured. Gunmen targeted a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow, marking one of the most severe attacks in the region since 2019. The incident has provoked widespread anger across the country and intensified demands for swift and firm government retaliation.

India’s countermeasures after Pahalgam attack

Following the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Indian government implemented a series of strict measures targeting Pakistan. These included the suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, stopping the flow of water across the border, and shutting down the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, one of the main land crossings between the two nations.

Additional steps involved the withdrawal of travel privileges under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and the cancellation of visas already issued to Pakistani citizens. India also restricted access to Pakistan’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) within the country and ordered all Pakistani nationals currently in India to leave within 48 hours.

In response, Pakistan criticised the suspension of the treaty, describing it as vital to the water needs of its 240 million people. The country retaliated by cutting off trade ties with India and warned it could suspend the 1971 Simla Agreement, a longstanding cornerstone of bilateral diplomatic engagement.