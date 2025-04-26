Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistani troops open fire along LoC for second night; India retaliates

India-Pakistan, India-Pakistan flag
The Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India's assertion that it would hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Srinagar/ New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
The Pakistani military resorted to unprovoked firing all across the Line of Control and Indian troops effectively responded to them, military sources said on Saturday.

The exchange of fire for a second consecutive night came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan following Tuesday's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The Pakistani troops fired at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday night as well and India had responded appropriately.

"On the night of April 25 and 26, unprovoked small arms firings were carried out by various Pakistan Army post all across the LoC in Kashmir," a source said.

"Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms," they said.

No casualties were reported in the firing.

The Pakistan military has been put on high alert following India's assertion that it would hunt down the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam strike.

In view of the cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam attack, India on Wednesday announced a raft of punitive measures, including the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closing of the Attari land-border crossing and the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches.

New Delhi also asked all Pakistanis who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by May 1.

In its response, Pakistan on Thursday announced shutting its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi, including through third countries.

Pakistan also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the pact would be seen as an "act of war".

Amid nationwide outrage over the Pahalgam attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the killers would be pursued "to the ends of the earth" as he promised to "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India Pakistan relationsline of controlPahalgam attackcross-border firingPakistan ceasefire violation

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

