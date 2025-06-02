INS Darshak visits Ho Chi Minh City, boosts hydrographic ties with Vietnam

In line with the MAHASAGAR vision of India, the Indian Navy's hydrography vessel INS Darshak visited Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen India-Vietnam hydrographic cooperation, the Indian Navy said in a tweet on Monday.

This visit is part of ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral maritime ties and cooperation between India and Vietnam, reinforcing the strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the visit, Capt C Praveen Thomas, Commanding Officer, and Col S Muthukrishnan, Defence Attache, paid homage to Vietnam's founding father by laying a wreath at the statue of Ho Chi Minh.

INS Darshak hosted officers from the Vietnam People's Navy, Vietnam Border Guard, senior Vietnamese government delegates, and members of the Indian diaspora onboard. The vessel showcased its hydrographic survey capabilities, which aid regional maritime safety and nautical charting. Professional discussions took place during technical demonstrations, and a friendly volleyball match fostered camaraderie between the crews of both navies. A cultural deck reception was held, where the Consul General and Captain of the ship welcomed dignitaries, including Senior Captain Trieu Thanh Tung and Mr Le Van Dieng. This visit highlights the continued commitment of India and Vietnam to deepen their cooperation in maritime security and hydrography under the framework of the MAHASAGAR vision.