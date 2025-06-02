Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Sule-led delegation arrives in Egypt to convey India's stance on terrorism

Sule-led delegation arrives in Egypt to convey India's stance on terrorism

The delegation has a packed and productive schedule in Egypt, including Ministerial engagements, Parliamentary exchanges, interactions with think tanks, media, the Indian community and others

Sule-led delegation in Egypt
The delegation arrived in Cairo after concluding their visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, Suresh Reddy, India's Ambassador to Egypt, received the delegation.
Press Trust of India Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
An all-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule has reached Egypt to present India's stance on zero tolerance against terrorism.

The delegation arrived in Cairo after concluding their visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, Suresh Reddy, India's Ambassador to Egypt, received the delegation.

The delegation has a packed and productive schedule in Egypt, including Ministerial engagements, Parliamentary exchanges, interactions with think tanks, media, the Indian community and others.

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism. 

ALSO READ: All-party delegation begins Spain visit by paying homage to bust of Gandhi

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Supriya SuleOperation SindoorPahalgam attack

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

