Sule-led delegation arrives in Egypt to convey India's stance on terrorism

An all-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule has reached Egypt to present India's stance on zero tolerance against terrorism.

The delegation arrived in Cairo after concluding their visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, Suresh Reddy, India's Ambassador to Egypt, received the delegation.

The delegation has a packed and productive schedule in Egypt, including Ministerial engagements, Parliamentary exchanges, interactions with think tanks, media, the Indian community and others.

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.