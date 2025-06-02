Operation Sindoor: Over 2,000 illegal Bangladeshis sent back by India

More than 2,000 alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been sent across the India-Bangladesh border since Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7, according to a report by The Indian Express. The action follows a nationwide verification drive initiated after the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In addition, a similar number of immigrants have voluntarily approached the India-Bangladesh border in recent weeks, reportedly driven by fear of being caught in the ongoing crackdown.

Crackdown widens across states

The large-scale operation is being carried out along the Bangladesh border in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, the report said. Gujarat was the first state to initiate the roundup and accounts for nearly half of those deported so far. Other significant contributors include Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

“It is an ongoing process, and all states which have cities with significant economic activity are rounding up such illegal immigrants after verification of their documents," The Indian Express quoted a senior government official as saying. ALSO READ: IAF chief calls Operation Sindoor 'national victory': 'God was with us too' The report also noted that the immigrants are being flown to the border in Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from different parts of the country. They are handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) and held in makeshift camps. After brief detention, they are given food, basic assistance, and Bangladeshi currency if needed, before being escorted across the border.

Why some states were chosen first? According to the report, states like Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, where the BJP is in power, were selected for the operation not because of their political alignment but due to the relative ease of carrying out pushbacks. An officer told the news daily that despite perceptions, the BJP has only a limited presence in Meghalaya. ALSO READ: Army chief awards BSF woman officer for bravery during Operation Sindoor West Bengal, where Trinamool Congress is in power, was reportedly considered less suitable due to the complex nature of its border, which runs through villages and even homes. Strong familial ties across the border raised concerns about potential law and order issues.