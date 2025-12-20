Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / INS Sindhughosh decommissioned after 4 decades of service: Indian Navy

INS Sindhughosh decommissioned after 4 decades of service: Indian Navy

The decommissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of WNC's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan

INS Sindhughosh
The submarine was paid off under the command of Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma. Capt KR Ajrekar (retd), the second Commanding Officer of the submarine, was the guest of honour, it said | Photo: X@IN_WNC
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class with the Indian Navy, has been decommissioned after 40 years of glorious service to the nation, the Western Naval Command said on Saturday.

The decommissioning ceremony was held at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of WNC's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC) Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.

"INS Sindhughosh, the lead submarine of her class in service with the Indian Navy, was decommissioned at sunset on 19 Dec 25, after 40 years of glorious service to the nation, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, in the presence of VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, FOCINC WNC," WNC posted on X.

The submarine was paid off under the command of Lt Cdr Rajat Sharma. Capt KR Ajrekar (retd), the second Commanding Officer of the submarine, was the guest of honour, it said.

The Western Naval Command also shared some photos of the ceremony.

"Adm VS Shekhawat retd), former CNS, Flag Officers, former Commanding Officers, members of the commissioning crew, veterans, senior officers and distinguished guests were present for the occasion," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Foreign policy needs clarity, choices and a game plan: EAM Jaishankar

India defined by talent and skill that has helped shape national brand: EAM

EAM urges Dutch support as India enters decisive phase in EU FTA talks

India, Oman to explore local currency trade; discuss defence cooperation

JP Nadda meets Afghan health minister, reiterates medical support

Topics :Indian NavynavyIndian submarine

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story