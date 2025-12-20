Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India defined by talent and skill that has helped shape national brand: EAM

India defined by talent and skill that has helped shape national brand: EAM

Jaishankar highlighted how, with great vision and leadership, India can make a great impact on the world

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
He also spoke to the students about India's steady rise, especially in the past decade, amid a challenging international landscape | (Photo:PTI)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted how Indian talent and skill-set have played a pivotal role in shaping the national brand of the country, as with increasing globalisation, Indian talent has met demands worldwide.

He made the remarks at the 22nd Convocation of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in Pune.

Speaking to graduating students, EAM shared how, in his conversations abroad, there has been praise for the diaspora. "The old stereotypes about India are steadily being put behind. But this evolution in our image is an undeniable reality. Hard figures vouch for this transformation. Among them, the growing number of global capability centres in India, the increasing demand for Indian talent and skills abroad, and the individual successes of people. And this extends equally to us as a collective. Perhaps more than others, India is today defined by its talent and by its skill. All that has helped to shape our national brand."

Jaishankar highlighted that with the rebalancing of the world's perception of India, "Very much more positively and very much more seriously than before. The reasons for that are that both our national brand and our individual reputations have improved considerably. We are regarded today by the world as people with a strong work ethic, with an aptitude for technology, who espouse a family-centric culture."

Jaishankar highlighted how, with great vision and leadership, India can make a great impact on the world.

"By doubling down on Make in India, more of our products can make their mark beyond our shores. Add to that design in India, research in India, innovate in India, or deliver from India, and the same holds true for services as well. Conversely, we will remain a mere market for others if we are less than successful in our efforts. We have to upgrade our infrastructure, develop our human resources, and adopt and pursue the right policies. But more importantly, it requires vision, it requires leadership and it requires execution, all of which we fortunately have today."

He also spoke to the students about India's steady rise, especially in the past decade, amid a challenging international landscape.

Jaishankar encouraged the students to step forward with confidence into the global workplace as India assumes a bigger role in the world and wished all graduating students from over 40 countries success in their future endeavours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Oman to explore local currency trade; discuss defence cooperation

JP Nadda meets Afghan health minister, reiterates medical support

India-Oman CEPA to infuse new energy into bilateral trade, says PM Modi

Taiwan detects 40 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels around nation

India, Saudi Arabia ink pact to boost official travels, bilateral exchanges

Topics :S JaishankarLeadership

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story