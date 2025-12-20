EAM urges Dutch support as India enters decisive phase in EU FTA talks

With new, important areas of bilateral cooperation coming up, there is scope for raising the ambition of India-Netherlands relationship, and whether it is semiconductors, digital, cyberspace or life sciences, "we would like to work more closely with you", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In his opening remarks before holding talks with his Dutch counterpart David van Weel here, the EAM also said, "We also count on your support as we are moving to what I hope is a decisive phase in our negotiations with the European Union on the Free Trade Agreement." The minister of foreign affairs of the Netherlands visited India from December 17-19 at the invitation of the external affairs minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA in a statement said the Indian side looked forward to welcoming Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 in New Delhi. The Dutch side reiterated the invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official visit to the Netherlands to further strengthen and elevate the bilateral relationship. The Dutch foreign minister met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday with both leaders discussing a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for "co-development and co-production" of defence equipment. He also held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and visited the Dutch semiconductor company NXP in Noida, the MEA said in a statement.

The external affairs minister and the Dutch foreign minister held delegation-level talks on Friday, during which they reviewed the "entire spectrum" of India-Netherlands relations and noted the significant progress of the partnership in recent years and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthen the strategic dimension of the relationship. The two sides discussed key developments in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, South Asia, West Asia (Middle East), and other regional and global issues of shared interest, the MEA said. "The Dutch foreign minister conveyed condolences for the victims of the recent terror incident in Delhi. Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasised the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner," it said.

India reiterated its policy of "zero tolerance against terrorism," the MEA added. Before the bilateral talks, Jaishankar in his opening remarks said, "We, of course, value our relations with Netherlands enormously -- bilaterally as well as a key player in the European Union. Today as we meet, we will recognise that a number of important agreements have been reached in the last few months, which have added more dimensions to our cooperation." India and the Netherlands have a "strategic partnership" in water, a very strong cooperation in agriculture, health, science and technology and shipping, he said. "But with the new areas of cooperation, important areas of cooperation like semiconductors now coming up, I think there is scope for raising the ambition of our relationship. So whether it is semiconductors, digital, cyberspace or life sciences, we would like to work more closely with you," the EAM said.

Jaishankar also said he would like to get his Dutch counterpart's perspectives on global and regional issues. The EAM later also posted a few photos of their meeting held at the Hyderabad House. "Pleased to meet FM @davidvanweel of the Netherlands today in New Delhi. Held productive discussions on our bilateral cooperation including in trade, defence, shipping, water, agriculture, health and culture. And new opportunities in semiconductors, talent mobility and renewables. Also exchanged views on our multilateral cooperation and global issues. Value Netherlands support for closer India-EU ties and conclusion of FTA. @ministerBZ," he posted. In his remarks, Jaishankar said, "Because you have been in India for a few days, and I am really delighted that on this visit you have had an opportunity not just to meet some of my colleagues, but also to see some parts of India and some areas of common interest." He also referred to the meeting which the prime ministers of the two countries had in Johannesburg, saying, "I think they reiterated their commitment to take this relationship forward." The meeting between the two leaders had taken place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa in November.

"Met Mr. Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. The bilateral partnership between our nations is growing rapidly in areas like water resources, innovation, technology and energy. We will keep working to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come," PM Modi had posted on social media on November 23. The two ministers welcomed the endeavour of both sides to expand the partnership into new areas of emerging technologies, including semiconductors, defence, digital, AI, renewable energy, green hydrogen, education and mobility, to "give it a more strategic direction", the MEA said.