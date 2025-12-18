JP Nadda meets Afghan health minister, reiterates medical support

Union health minister JP Nadda on Thursday said that India has committed to continue health cooperation with Afghanistan after both sides met to discuss future healthcare collaborations between them.

The ministry said that discussions between JP Nadda and Afghan health minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali revolved around medical visas and sending cancer medicines and CT scan machines to Afghanistan, at the request of the Afghan Ministry of Public Health.

“The drugs and machine are ready for dispatch and will be delivered by the end of this month,” the ministry added.

People in the know told Business Standard that proposals from the Afghan side for a radiotherapy machine and additional medical supplies are also being processed.

India has also reiterated its commitment to providing free treatment to Afghan patients suffering from emergency and serious ailments and facilitating medical visas. “Since the launch of the new Afghan visa module in April 2025, more than 500 visas, including over 200 medical visas, have been issued in the last four months,” the ministry said. This comes as India has emerged as one of Afghanistan’s biggest suppliers of drugs and pharmaceuticals due to low-cost generics and geographical proximity. According to data from the Centre’s Niryat Portal, India exported drugs worth $108 million to Afghanistan in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), a 19.7 per cent rise from $90.19 million recorded in FY24.