Iran boosted near-weapons grade uranium stockpile before Israeli strike: UN

United Nations Security Council
According to the IAEA, approximately 42 kg of 60% enriched uranium is theoretically enough to produce one atomic bomb, if enriched further to 90%. (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Vienna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
Iran further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels before Israel launched its military attack on June 13, a confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen by The Associated Press said Wednesday.

The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said that as of June 13, Iran had 440.9.6 kg of uranium enriched up to 60%, an increase of 32.3 kg since the IAEA's last report in May.

The report stated that this figure is based on the information provide by Iran, agency verification activities between 17 May 2025 and 12 June 2025 (the day preceding the start of the military attacks), and estimates based on the past operation of the relevant facilities.

That material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

The confidential report also stated that as of June 13, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was 9874.9 kg, which represents an increase of 627.3 kg since the last report in May.

The UN nuclear watchdog said that since June 13, it has not been able to conduct the in-field activities required to collect and verify Iran's declarations used to estimate the changes to the previously reported stockpile.

According to the IAEA, approximately 42 kg of 60% enriched uranium is theoretically enough to produce one atomic bomb, if enriched further to 90%.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Iranisrael

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

