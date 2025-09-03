Iran boosted near-weapons grade uranium stockpile before Israeli strike: UN

Iran further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels before Israel launched its military attack on June 13, a confidential report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog seen by The Associated Press said Wednesday.

The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said that as of June 13, Iran had 440.9.6 kg of uranium enriched up to 60%, an increase of 32.3 kg since the IAEA's last report in May.

The report stated that this figure is based on the information provide by Iran, agency verification activities between 17 May 2025 and 12 June 2025 (the day preceding the start of the military attacks), and estimates based on the past operation of the relevant facilities.