'Jai Iran-Jai Hind': Iran embassy claims victory, thanks India for support

The Embassy of Iran on Wednesday shared a post on X thanking all the people in India who stood with Iran during its conflict with Israel and the United States. The statement came after Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire following a 12-day-long war.

ALSO READ: Trump-brokered truce gains ground as nuclear watchdog seeks Iran access Earlier on Tuesday, India welcomed reports of a ceasefire between the two countries and the role played by the United States and Qatar in bringing it about. It reiterated that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region.

The Iranian embassy posted on X: “On the occasion of the Iranian nation's victory in the face of military aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi extends its heartfelt gratitude to all noble and freedom-loving people of India — including the esteemed citizens, political parties, honourable members of Parliament, non-governmental organisations, religious and spiritual leaders, university professors, members of the media, social activists, and all individuals and institutions who, in recent days and in various forms, stood firmly and vocally with the great nation of Iran.”

Iran has been India’s long-standing friend due to deep cultural and civilisational ties. On the other hand, India’s relations with Israel, particularly in the defence and technology sectors, have strengthened after Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 — leading India to walk a tightrope during the conflict. ALSO READ: Operation Sindhu: India evacuates over 3,100 Indians from Iran, Israel The Iranian embassy further stated that the gestures shown by India reflect the awakened conscience of nations and their commitment to justice and the principles of international law. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasised the need to uphold the principles of international law and to resist expansionist and aggressive policies. We firmly believe that the unity and solidarity of nations serve as a powerful bulwark against war, violence, and injustice,” it said.