Reliance Defence bags export order worth ₹600 cr from Germany's Rheinmetall

Reliance Defence, a defence manufacturer promoted by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure, has secured an export order worth Rs 600 crore from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, a German defence and ammunition maker.

The order is one of the largest in the high-tech ammunition domain to date, R-Infra claimed. Reliance Defence recently announced a partnership with Rheinmetall to supply explosives and propellants for ammunition to the latter.

Reliance Defence aims to be a reliable partner in the global defence and munitions supply chain, with a particular focus on Europe. It aims to be among the top three defence exporters in India in the next 12–24 months.

Anil Ambani, founder chairman, Reliance Group, said, "The strategic partnership with Rheinmetall brings cutting-edge capabilities to India and represents a defining milestone for the country's private defence manufacturing sector. Guided by the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our ambition is clear — to position Reliance Defence among the world's top three defence exporters. Through this, we aim to enable India not only to meet its domestic defence needs with confidence but also to establish itself as a trusted force in the global defence supply chain."

The agreement aligns with Reliance Defence’s strategic focus on expanding its international presence, with Europe identified as a key market for future growth, the company noted. Armin Papperger, chief executive officer, Rheinmetall AG, said, “This strategic partnership of Rheinmetall with Reliance Defence, led by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group, illustrates our strong commitment to partner with India under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi.” Reliance Defence will establish an integrated facility for the manufacturing of explosives, ammunition and small arms under the Dhirubhai Ambani Defence City (DADC) initiative. The DADC is being developed in the Watad industrial area of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and is set to become the largest greenfield project in the defence sector ever undertaken by any private company in India, the company said.