Iranian airspace use: Air India says some flights planned along safe route

Flight tracking websites on Tuesday showed that at least three Air India flights used the Iranian airspace amid the Middle East crisis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 10:58 PM IST
Air India on Tuesday said some of its west-bound flights are planned along a safe alternative route on a day when some of its flights used the Iranian airspace.

Responding to a PTI query in this regard, an Air India spokesperson said, "as part of our continual operational risk assessment some of our west-bound flights are planned along a safe alternative route which is used by many other airlines".

A source in the know said the flight path was a safe corridor in the Iranian airspace.

"Air India will continue to monitor flight operations in the Middle East in close consultation with various safety and security organisations and regulatory bodies," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Topics :Israel-Iran ConflictAir India

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

