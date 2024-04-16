Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US NSA Jake Sullivan's visit to India postponed for second time this year

US NSA Jake Sullivan's visit to India postponed for second time this year

'Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week,' a US embassy spokesperson said

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has postponed his visit to India this week in view of the evolving situation in West Asia following escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran.

It was the second time this year that Sullivan deferred his trip to India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The senior Biden administration official was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on the progress in implementation of the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), besides other issues.

"Due to ongoing events in the Middle East, NSA Sullivan has postponed his trip to India this week," a US embassy spokesperson said.

West Asia has been reeling under increasing tensions after Iran carried out the first direct attack on Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles early Sunday.

Iran carried out the attack on Israel in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards including a senior general.
 

"NSA Sullivan looks forward to holding the iCET annual review at the next earliest possible date and remains personally committed to advancing our deeply consequential and multifaceted partnership with India," the spokesperson said.

The visit was earlier planned for February. It was called off that time because of Sullivan's pressing commitments.

In his comments, the US embassy spokesperson also mentioned that President Joe Biden is looking forward to the next meeting of Quad leaders.

"Similarly, the President looks forward to the next meeting of the Quad leaders and continuing our efforts with India to deliver results for the American and Indian people, as well as our partners, in support of our shared vision for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

The Quad leaders' summit was planned in India in January. However, it could not take place as Washington conveyed to India that Biden would not be able to travel.

The spokesperson said US President Biden too looks forward to the next meeting of Quad leaders.

Sullivan and Doval were expected to review overall progress in implementation of the ambitious iCET initiative.

A key aspect of Indo-US engagement has been collaboration in specific high-technology areas including semiconductors, next-generation telecommunication, artificial intelligence and defence under the iCET.

Also Read

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

AP ICET 2024: All about MBA, MCA entrance test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Pannun murder plot: US asks India to quickly, transparently complete probe

Has the fallout from the Pannun incident really been capped?

Family of Indian national charged in plot to kill Pannun approaches SC

Iran-Israel flare-up: Traders, shippers brace for fresh price shocks

INS Talwar seizes 940 kgs of narcotics in operation Crimson Barracuda

Russia trying to force Ukrainians to abandon their 2nd-biggest city Kharkiv

Differentiated regulations for civilian and defence use of drones on cards

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft and 8 ships in its waters

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United StatesUnited States governmentUS India relations TS ICET

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story