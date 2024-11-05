Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Israel strikes Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria, says IDF

Earlier, Israeli forces had entered Syria to arrest a terror operative who was working with Iranian agents, the IDF disclosed on Sunday evening

Israel strike
The IDF conducted an aerial operation and struck terror targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria, it said | Image: Bloomberg
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 8:10 AM IST
Israel on Monday targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "The IDF conducted an aerial operation and struck terror targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria. "

"In recent weeks, the IDF has significantly degraded Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters, destroying military intelligence assets in Lebanon and damaging the organization's intelligence-gathering capabilities. The targeting of Hezbollah's military intelligence assets in Syria further contributes to the IDF operations in Lebanon, undermining the intelligence abilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the post added.

Earlier, Israeli forces entered Syria to arrest a terror operative who was working with Iranian agents, the IDF disclosed on Sunday evening.

Soldiers from the elite Egoz commando unit arrested Ali Suleiman al-Aadi, a Syrian national living in the southern town of Saida. According to the IDF, al-Aadi gathered intelligence on Israeli forces by the border for future terror activity. The IDF said al-Aadwas under surveillance and is now in Israel for interrogation.

"The IDF will continue to work for the security of the borders and will not allow the establishment of the Iranian axis and the directing of hostile sabotage activity from southern Syria," the army said.

The IDF also released footage of al-Aadi telling his interrogators how he was recruited by Iran.

"We sat together on the fence. [He] looked around like this and said, 'Your area is good from a strategic point of view. We could profit from it,'" al-Aadi said.

The Iranian agent worked under the disguise of a Syrian military intelligence officer who was interested in the movements of Israeli border patrols.

"He said he was from military intelligence, but in fact, Iran was behind him. From what I understand he belongs to Iran," al-Aadi said.

In recent days, Iranian officials have escalated their rhetoric about attacking after the Israeli Air Force struck military bases and air defence systems on October 26.

Topics :Israel-PalestineIsrael Iran ConflictHezbollahSyria

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

