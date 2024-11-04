Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Condemn violence at Hindu temple in Canada: MEA on Brampton incident

Condemn violence at Hindu temple in Canada: MEA on Brampton incident

Canada, Sikh, Khalistan
Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the temple. | Representative Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
India condemns the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted", the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The incident comes amid an escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," he said.

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the temple, triggering condemnation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

On Sunday, Peel Regional Police said a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Topics :Justin TrudeauIndia Canada RowKhalistan issue

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

