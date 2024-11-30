Italy's Navy chief meets Indian counterpart to strengthen maritime ties

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vice Admiral Antonio Natale of the Italian Navy met Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command here, and discussed issues pertaining to enhancing interoperability and cooperation in the maritime domain, the Navy said on Saturday.

The meeting between Natale and Singh took place on Friday.

Vice Admiral Natale is on a visit to Mumbai from November 28 to December 3. "Issues pertaining to enhancing interoperability and cooperation in the maritime domain were deliberated," the Navy said. Natale also laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh, a memorial at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai, honouring the supreme sacrifices of Indian naval personnel.  The Italian Admiral's visit coincides with the visit of the Italian Navy Sail Training Ship ITS Amerigo Vespucci to Mumbai from November 26 to December 2. The ship is on a world tour and departed Italy in July 2023.  During its almost two-year voyage, the ship will visit more than 30 ports before returning to Italy in February 2025. The 101-meter, 3410-ton tall ship is commanded by Capt Giuseppe Lai.  On arrival at Mumbai, the Commanding Officer called on Rear Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, and discussed issues related to the importance of sail training in both navies and the experience gained during their present voyage.  As part of the visit, Villaggio Italia (Italian Village) has been set up near the ships' berth in Indira Dock, Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), to showcase Italian art and culture. India and Italy are ancient civilizations with rich cultural heritages that enjoy a robust people-to-people connection.  Additionally, the two nations also enjoy significant bilateral trade and commerce, the Navy said.  The two maritime nations have common interests, resulting in the burgeoning defence cooperation. The ship's visit and high-level delegation would further the extensive diplomatic relations and mutually benefit both countries in multi-domain collaboration, it added.

