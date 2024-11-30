Pak govt registers cases against Bushra Bibi, KP CM Gandapur over PTI march

The Pakistan government has decided to take strict action against the opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its leaders. This decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in response to the PTI's recent march on Islamabad that turned violent, Dawn reported.

The government has labelled the PTI as a party of "anarchists and saboteurs" and plans to register cases against PTI leaders, including Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The cases are related to the killing of security personnel and the attack on the federal capital during the PTI's march.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, federal ministers, Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir and senior security officials, aimed to strengthen institutions and prevent future "anti-state protests," as per The Dawn.

Further, the Pakistan PM also established a task force headed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The task force will identify the people who were involved in the violent protest. Other members of the force are Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and officials of security departments.

According to an official press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif established a task force under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi to identify the people involved in spreading chaos and violence in Islamabad earlier this week and take strict action against them."

The premier also decided to set up a Federal Riot-Control Force to prevent future attempts to spread chaos and violence in the country. The force will be provided with professional training and necessary equipment, on the lines of international standards.

According to The Dawn, the meeting also decided to set up the Federal Forensic Lab in which modern technology will be used to investigate and collect evidence of such incidents.

The three-day-long Islamabad protest began on November 24.

Notably, the PTI supporters marched from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into Islamabad. Their protest had three demands: reclaiming the party's "stolen mandate" from the February elections, the release of political prisoners including Imran Khan and the reversal of the 'constitutional amendment' granting the government control over judicial appointments, Al Jazeera reported.