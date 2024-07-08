J&K Kulgam encounter: Terrorists hid in fortified 'bunker' behind almirah

Four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, who were killed in an encounter on Saturday night in Chinnigam Frisal in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, had been reportedly staying in a hideout, which was a bunker constructed inside an almirah.

An unnamed security official told NDTV that the terrorists "had created a bunker inside an almirah", adding that the involvement of locals in sheltering these terrorists was also being investigated.

During the security operations, two soldiers of the Indian Army, including an elite para commando, were killed in action. In total, six Hizbul terrorists were neutralised during separate encounters in south Kashmir's Kulgam.

Speaking to NDTV, Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said that while one soldier was killed in action during the first encounter in Madergam, four terrorists were shot dead and an additional soldier was killed in action during the second encounter in Chinnigam, which is also in Kulgam. Citing Birdi, the report said that all the killed terrorists were affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen, with one of them being the local commander of the Hizbul.

Well-fortified bunker

Citing a video that surfaced online, the Hindustan Times reported that security officials were seen on the site, inspecting the hideout.

According to the report, the video purportedly showed what appeared to be a small, but well-fortified concrete hideout that had been concealed behind a wardrobe or almirah inside a civilian residence at Chinnigam Frisal.





Two separate encounters in Kulgam

The first encounter broke out in Madergam, while the second one took place in Chinnigam in Kulgam.

According to the NDTV report, the four terrorists killed in Chinnigam have been identified as Yawar Bashir Dar, Zahid Ahmad Dar, Tawheed Ahmad Rather, and Shakeel ah Wani. The two terrorists neutralised in Madergam have been identified as Faisal and Adil.

While both the encounters occurred in the interiors of Kulgam, security officials have reportedly reviewed the situation in view of the Amarnath Yatra.

An unnamed security official told NDTV that the encounter sites were in the interiors of Kulgam and away from the national highway, adding that the police and other security agencies were keeping a close watch.

Speaking about the operations, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain reportedly said that the neutralisation of such a big number of terrorists was a major achievement.

"Chinar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary of J-K, DGP J-K, and other dignitaries and all ranks paid homage to Lance Naik Pardeep Kumar and Sepoy Pravin Janjal Prabhakar, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Kulgam on 06 Jul 2024," Indian Army Chinar Corps posted on X on Sunday.





