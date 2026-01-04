Jaishankar begins 6-day visit to France, Luxembourg to discuss key issue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday began a six-day visit to France and Luxembourg to hold talks on bilateral and global issues of mutual interests.

In Paris, he will be meeting the French leadership and will hold talks with Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Jaishankar's visit to France comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over the US capturing Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a military operation.

The MEA said Jaishankar and Barrot will discuss the progress made under the India-France strategic partnership and matters of global importance.