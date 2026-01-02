CDS inaugurates upgraded runway at IAF base in Car Nicobar island

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday inaugurated the upgraded runway at the IAF's Car Nicobar air base in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The CDS arrived in Car Nicobar island around 11.30 am and was welcomed by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) and several other senior officials.

"The CDS inaugurated the resurfaced and upgraded runway at the Indian Air Force's Car Nicobar Air Base," an official said.

Located nearly 535 km from Sri Vijaya Puram, Car Nicobar in Nicobar district suffered the maximum damage during the 2004 Tsunami.

"The upgraded runway will give more strength to the eastern front due to its direct strategic oversight of the Malacca Strait - a global maritime lifeline/passage for international trade and energy supplies through ships. It will give the Indian Air Force (IAF) more ability for quick air operations," the senior official said.