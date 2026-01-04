Venezuela crisis a 'matter of deep concern', says India after US action

India on Sunday reacted to the unfolding crisis in Venezuela, calling it a “matter of deep concern” and urging all parties involved to address issues peacefully through dialogue.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said New Delhi is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Venezuela. “India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the statement said.

“The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance,” the statement added.

What triggered the Venezuela crisis? On Saturday, the US military launched ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The Donald Trump-led US government has accused Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking and of rigging Venezuela’s 2024 election. The US had earlier imposed sanctions on Venezuela and announced a $50 million bounty for Maduro’s arrest. A 'dangerous precedent': UN The United Nations has voiced concern over the US military action, saying the developments constitute a "dangerous precedent". US President Donald Trump said Washington would run Venezuela “temporarily” and manage its oil reserves until a new administration takes over, following the operation.