Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, regional developments with Qatari PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here and held "productive" talks on bilateral relations and developments in Gaza and Syria.

Jaishankar is visiting Doha to participate in the Doha Forum at the invitation of Al Thani, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"Delighted to meet PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar today in Doha," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

"A productive discussion on our bilateral relations and ongoing efforts to further strengthen them. Exchanged views on the developments in Gaza, Syria and the region," he said.

The minister also held a meeting with the World Economic Forum President Borge Brende on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

"A good conversation with @borgebrende of @wef in Doha today. Discussed the global economic and political scenario," he said on X.

Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos.

"Glad to meet FM @ckombos of Cyprus today. Spoke about developments in the Mediterranean as well as our bilateral partnership," he said.

The minister also held meetings with the Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayed.

He met his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide on the sidelines of the Doha Forum.

Earlier, Jaishankar participated in the Doha Forum panel on the topic Conflict Resolution in a New Era.

From Doha, the external affairs minister will travel to Bahrain on December 8-9, where he will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.