India, Norway to discuss ways to increase trade, investment ties on Monday

The talks will be held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Norwegian industry delegation led by May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India

The India-Norway Business Roundtable will be be held in Mumbai. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
India and Norway will on Monday discuss ways to enhance trade and investments ties between the two countries, an official statement said on Saturday.

The talks will be held between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Norwegian industry delegation led by May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India.

The India-Norway Business Roundtable will be be held in Mumbai.

"Minister Goyal is expected to hold discussions on key opportunities and trends for further Norwegian investments in India, and potential areas of collaboration," the commerce and industry ministry said.

A significant focus of the discussion will be on the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EFTA countries, which holds immense potential for both nations, it said.

"India is particularly keen on attracting $ 100 billion in investments from the EFTA countries, as outlined in the agreement," it added.

It said the two sides will assess the opportunities in investment partnerships in logistics, supply chain, connectivity, maritime, energy, circular economy, food and agri, infrastructure, technology, and more.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

