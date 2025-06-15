Jaishankar discusses global rebalancing with Paris strategic community

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday discussed global rebalancing that is currently underway and the promise of a strong India-Europe partnership with the strategic community here.

Jaishankar also visited France's National Library at Paris and saw classical Indian manuscripts and texts in their collection and discussed with its president the opportunities for greater collaboration on heritage conservation.

A pleasure interacting with the strategic community in Paris today. Discussed global rebalancing underway, the growing importance of data, technology & energy, and the promise of a strong India-Europe partnership, the external affairs minister posted on X.

Pleased to visit @laBnF, Paris. Saw classical India manuscripts and texts in their collection. Was a reminder of the depth of Indology in France. Also discussed with President, BNF @GillesPecout opportunities for greater collaboration on heritage conservation, Jaishankar said in another post.