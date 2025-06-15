Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar discusses global rebalancing with Paris strategic community

Jaishankar also visited France's National Library at Paris and saw classical Indian manuscripts and texts

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 12:11 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday discussed global rebalancing that is currently underway and the promise of a strong India-Europe partnership with the strategic community here.

Jaishankar also visited France's National Library at Paris and saw classical Indian manuscripts and texts in their collection and discussed with its president the opportunities for greater collaboration on heritage conservation.

A pleasure interacting with the strategic community in Paris today. Discussed global rebalancing underway, the growing importance of data, technology & energy, and the promise of a strong India-Europe partnership, the external affairs minister posted on X.

Pleased to visit @laBnF, Paris. Saw classical India manuscripts and texts in their collection. Was a reminder of the depth of Indology in France. Also discussed with President, BNF @GillesPecout opportunities for greater collaboration on heritage conservation, Jaishankar said in another post.

On Friday, Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions with French counterpart Jean-Nol Barrot on a range of issues and the two sides agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation in areas like defence, security, space and civilian-nuclear collaboration. He was on a tour of France from June 11 to 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ParisS JaishankarFrance

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

