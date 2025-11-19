'Catalyst to boost trade': Jaishankar inaugurates two consulates in Russia

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated two new Indian consulates in Russia, stating that the expanded presence would act as a “catalyst” in efforts to boost trade and improve ties in various sectors such as tourism, technology and culture.

The Consulates General have been opened in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, adding to existing ones in St Petersburg and Vladivostok. Jaishankar said that over 30,000 Indian students are currently studying in Russia, with around 10,000 expected to fall under the jurisdiction of the two new posts.

“This is a very important day in the diplomatic history of India in the Russian Federation,” Jaishankar said.

ALSO READ: EAM S Jaishankar bats for strong economic links among SCO countries Why are Yekaterinburg and Kazan significant He further highlighted Yekaterinburg’s role as an industrial hub and “gateway to Siberia”, stating that the Consulate will give impetus to enable and to strengthen the technological, scientific, economic and trade collaboration between Indian and Russian industries. He described Kazan as one of the most visited cities in Russia, which is a multicultural city that acts as a “bridge between Russia and the rest of Asia”. ALSO READ: Jaishankar calls on Putin, conveys PM Modi's greetings ahead of summit How will the new consulates impact India–Russia ties "I am very sure that the opening of these consulates will not only enhance our diplomatic presence in Russia but will act as a catalyst to further boost trade, to increase tourism, economic, scientific, technological, even academic and cultural ties between our two countries. The Consulates will contribute to our joint efforts in increasing our bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030," he added.