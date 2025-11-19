Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Catalyst to boost trade': Jaishankar inaugurates two consulates in Russia

'Catalyst to boost trade': Jaishankar inaugurates two consulates in Russia

Jaishankar said that the two new Indian consulates in Yekaterinburg and Kazan will contribute to efforts in increasing bilateral trade between India and Russia to $100 billion by 2030

EAM S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a gathering during the inauguration of Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, Russia. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated two new Indian consulates in Russia, stating that the expanded presence would act as a “catalyst” in efforts to boost trade and improve ties in various sectors such as tourism, technology and culture.
 
The Consulates General have been opened in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, adding to existing ones in St Petersburg and Vladivostok. Jaishankar said that over 30,000 Indian students are currently studying in Russia, with around 10,000 expected to fall under the jurisdiction of the two new posts.
 
“This is a very important day in the diplomatic history of India in the Russian Federation,” Jaishankar said.

Why are Yekaterinburg and Kazan significant

He further highlighted Yekaterinburg’s role as an industrial hub and “gateway to Siberia”, stating that the Consulate will give impetus to enable and to strengthen the technological, scientific, economic and trade collaboration between Indian and Russian industries.
 
He described Kazan as one of the most visited cities in Russia, which is a multicultural city that acts as a “bridge between Russia and the rest of Asia”.

How will the new consulates impact India–Russia ties

"I am very sure that the opening of these consulates will not only enhance our diplomatic presence in Russia but will act as a catalyst to further boost trade, to increase tourism, economic, scientific, technological, even academic and cultural ties between our two countries. The Consulates will contribute to our joint efforts in increasing our bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030," he added.
 

What else did Jaishankar do during his Russia visit?

Jaishankar, who is wrapping up a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, met President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during a gathering of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders. On Monday, he held discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the run-up to Putin’s visit to India next month for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Russia ready to offer Su-57 tech transfer, says Indian demands acceptable

Govt refining FDI, FII norms as India-US trade deal progresses: Goyal

Indian Coast Guard seizes 3 Bangladeshi boats, 79 crew for illegal fishing

Premium

India-China ties a lot better, both showing flexibility: Army chief

India committed to Bangladesh's interests, says MEA on Hasina verdict

Topics :S JaishankarIndia RussiaConsulateBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story