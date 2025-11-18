Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jaishankar urges SCO nations to forge wider economic links amid volatility

Jaishankar urges SCO nations to forge wider economic links amid volatility

In Moscow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urged SCO nations to boost economic ties, adopt English as an official language, and uphold zero tolerance for terrorism

Jaishankar said India strongly supported the SCO’s reform-oriented agenda, and welcomed setting up of centres addressing challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking and cybersecurity. (Photo:PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to forge “the widest possible economic links” to deal with the “uncertain” and “volatile” global economic situation.
 
Why did Jaishankar call for deeper economic linkages within the SCO?
 
Jaishankar said India strongly supported the SCO’s reform-oriented agenda, and welcomed setting up of centres addressing challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking and cybersecurity. As it expands and becomes more diverse, the SCO must be more flexible and adaptable, Jaishankar said. “To this end, the long-delayed decision to make English an official language of the SCO must be prioritised,” he said. The SCO currently uses Russian and Chinese as its official working languages.
 
 
What economic risks did Jaishankar highlight at the Moscow meeting?
 
In his address at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow, Jaishankar said that since supply-side risks have been aggravated by demand-side complexities, there is “consequently an urgent requirement to de-risk and diversify”. “This is best done by as many of us forging the widest possible economic links,” Jaishankar said, stressing that this process should be fair, transparent and equitable.

“India’s endeavours to conclude free trade arrangements with many of you here are relevant,” he said. New Delhi is currently negotiating the India–Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal was also in Moscow to review its progress.
 
What did Jaishankar say about the SCO’s founding mandate on terrorism?
 
In his speech, Jaishankar said it should not be forgotten that the SCO was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism. “These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed. It is imperative that the world display zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.
 
“There can be no justification, no looking away, and no whitewashing. As India has demonstrated, we have the right to defend our people against terrorism and will exercise it,” Jaishankar said.
 
What bilateral issues did Jaishankar discuss during his Moscow visit?
 
On Monday, Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, his sixth meeting with the Russian foreign minister this year. He said their meeting is important as the two countries prepare for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.
 
“A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion in various fields. We look forward to their finalisation in the coming days,” Jaishankar said.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

