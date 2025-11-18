Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Govt refining FDI, FII norms as India-US trade deal progresses: Goyal

Govt refining FDI, FII norms as India-US trade deal progresses: Goyal

Goyal said the government is holding regular consultations to streamline FDI and FII processes, boost investor confidence and advance fair, balanced India-US trade deal

Piyush Goyal
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
The Centre has been regularly holding consultations with stakeholders to streamline foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign institutional investment (FII)-related processes to enable faster and more efficient investment flows into the country, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
One such meeting with relevant stakeholders took place on Tuesday and is being spearheaded by Invest India.
 
The minister underlined the government’s commitment to creating an investment-friendly ecosystem. This would be through ease of doing business, deregulation, decriminalisation of laws and reduction of compliance burdens.
 
Investments will lead to job creation, new technologies, promote research and development, and innovation. Besides, it will promote defence manufacturing and provide greater stability to domestic currency which will help reduce inflation further, he said. 
 
“We do need to see policy certainty and stable currency and confidence in investors about the entire investment ecosystem,” Goyal said at an event organised by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci).
 
India-US trade 
 
At another event, Goyal said good news on the proposed trade deal between India and the United States (US) can be heard once the deal is fair, equitable and balanced.
 
There is no pause in bilateral relations and the partnership is enduring and growing, the minister said at an event of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).
 
“I don’t see any reason to be very worried. I don’t believe there is any hiatus in the relationship. It continues to be very important, very strategic for both the countries,” he said.
 
“A partnership which is as comprehensive as the Indo-US relationship has many elements and every element need not run at the same speed. Negotiation is a process and India as a nation has to secure its interest, has to secure the interest of our stakeholders, businesses and balance it with our sensitivities, with the farmers, with the fishermen, with the small industry. As and when we find the right balance, you can rest assured we will get outcomes.” he added.
 
On Monday, a senior government official said that the first tranche of the trade deal between India and the US is ‘more or less near closure’ and will address the reciprocal tariff imposed by Washington on several Indian products.
 
“The part of the agreement that needs to be addressed is the reciprocal tariffs, which will be hopefully addressed soon. There is no deadline at this point. Both the countries remain in touch,” the official cited above had said.
 

Topics :Piyush GoyalUS India relations US trade dealsTrade talks

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

