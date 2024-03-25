External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday called on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and other senior ministers and discussed ways to further the strategic bilateral ties, and the situation in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia regions.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Singapore and reached here on Saturday. He addressed the Indian diaspora on Sunday and met with investors on Saturday.

"Honoured to call on Prime Minister @leehsienloong at The Istana. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Valued his perspectives on the current state of the world," Jaishankar posted on X.

"His positive sentiments on India-Singapore relationship have always been a source of strength for our ties," Jaishankar said about Prime Minister Lee's support the bilateral relationship.

Apart from foreign minister Balakrishnan, Jaishankar held separate meetings with Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

He also met finance minister Lawrence Wong.

"Delighted to meet Singapore FM @VivianBala. Reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation. Spoke about preparations for the next ISMR meeting. Discussed marking 60 years of our diplomatic ties," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and West Asia," he wrote.

Jaishankar, whose day started by meeting Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong, posted on X after the meeting along with a photo: Discussed trade, semiconductors, space, green energy, supply chains, and defence. Hope to take these forward in the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

His next meeting was with national security minister Teo Chee Hean.

Good to meet with Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Discussed the transformational changes in India and the opportunities they offer for our partnership. Also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues, he posted on X after the meeting.

"Pleased to meet DPM and Finance Minister @LawrenceWongST. Shared perspectives on advancing our relationship especially on new age technologies.

Also exchanged views on the evolving global economic situation," Jaishankar posted.

From Singapore, Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the Philippines and Malaysia.

The March 23-27 visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries, and would provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern, the Ministry of External Affairs had said before Jaishankar's departure.

