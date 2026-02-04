Jaishankar, Rubio mull framework for critical mineral exploration

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Washington DC, met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday morning. Jaishankar and Rubio “welcomed” the India-US trade deal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump announced on Monday evening.

Jaishankar and Rubio also discussed “formalising” bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and mining. Jaishankar is in the US to attend the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting, which is to take place on Thursday.

“Facets of India-US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests,” Jaishankar posted on X.

According to the readout of the meeting by the US State Department, Jaishankar and Rubio “welcomed the trade deal reached between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders emphasised the importance of our democracies working together to unlock new economic opportunities and advance our shared energy security goals.” They “discussed formalising bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration, mining and processing.” Jaishankar and Rubio also discussed India-US bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the Quad, and “acknowledged that a prosperous Indo-Pacific region remains vital to advancing our shared interests.” During their meeting, Jaishankar and Bessent, discussed the “advancement of India-US economic partnership and strategic cooperation,” the EAM said in his social media post. Bessent posted that the two “addressed the importance of securing supply chains, as well as other national and economic security issues of mutual interest.”

India will lower tariffs on vast array of US industrial, agricultural goods to 0%: USTR Greer US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC Squawk Box on Wednesday (India time) that India will lower tariffs on a “vast array” of American industrial and agricultural goods, such as “fruits” and “vegetables” to zero per cent under the trade deal, and termed the deal as a “big win” while noting that India will continue to control “certain key areas” that enjoy protection. Indian officials and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have maintained that India has protected the interests of farmers and dairy industry in the India-US trade deal.