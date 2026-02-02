President Trump speaks with PM Modi: US ambassador Sergio Gor

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday that US President Donald Trump had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing a picture of the two leaders, he asked users to “stay tuned” in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Trump shared a series of posts on Truth Social related to India. In one post, he shared the cover image of an India Today magazine issue featuring him and Prime Minister Modi. " The Mover & The Shaker," read the title of the cover.

In another post, he shared an image of India Gate and wrote, “India’s beautiful Triumphal Arch.” Trump added that a similar monument in the United States would be “the greatest of them all.”

It is to be noted that this development comes a day ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar beginning a three-day visit to Washington. On Sunday, Trump said that several countries, including India, had started importing oil from Venezuela. The talks faced pressure after Washington imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports in August last year. The levy consisted of a 25 per cent reciprocal duty along with an additional 25 per cent charge, placing India among the most heavily taxed trading partners of the US. The conversation takes place amid delays in the India–US trade deal after Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India over its continued purchase of Russian crude. The United States and India have held trade talks since March 2025.