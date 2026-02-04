Sergio Gor key in India-US ties, has access to Trump: Ex-intel officer

A day after India and the US announced the completion of negotiations on a trade deal, Grant Newsham, Ex-US Marine intel officer has underlined the key role played by US envoy to India Sergio Gor. Newsham said that Gor had the ear of President Trump and his appointment as the Ambassador is a great sign for India-US relations.

"It's funny that Mr. Trump went to Davos the other day and said, He made fun of French President Macron. You know, and then the same thing with Mark Carney from Canada. But at the same time, it does tell you that, you know, he's thinking about India very differently. But also the one thing that really is significant is the new ambassador to India, Sergio Gor," he said.

Newsham said that Gor had a lot of vested power, and chose to come to India because he likes the country. "Very few ambassadors can call up the president and have him pick up the phone. And Gor could have gone to any country he wanted. He was immensely powerful in the administration with his job as director of personnel at the White House. But he chose India. He likes India. He wanted to, and he's keeping that policy closer to home, as I understand it. So the fact that he's been chosen is a good thing," he said. In a conversation with ANI, Newsham said that as ironical as it may seem, but India's non-appearance in US documents is a good sign, as countries that the US is unhappy with find a mention there.

"I think the fact that India doesn't get so much attention in any of these documents might actually be a good thing. I'm being a little funny here, but you'll notice that some of the countries that do get mentioned, either directly or euphemistically, that these are ones that are not pulling their weight and the administration is really mad at them," he said. He said that the US recognizes risks from Communist China in India and that India is considered a solid power in the region. "And I think you can compare him to the previous ambassador if you'd like. But also, it may be that India is, I wouldn't say taken for granted, but it's considered a solid, it's a pretty solid country when it comes to the region, but also taking on China. The Indians are the ones who have been fighting the Chinese for a long time. I've had Indian retired Indian officers say, you know, don't you realize that you're at war with China? You know, we've been at war with them since 1962. I think there's been a far more of a recognition of the Chinese communist risk in India," he said.

"And I think that's recognized. And the fact that they will actually, you know, will actually fight, but also consider the, what do you call it, our military defense relationship you know, that has advanced quite a way," he added. Newsham took note of the fact that US ships are mended in Indian ports, and that proves the fact that there is trust between both the countries. "And regardless of all the other distractions, you know, if you get U.S. Navy ships getting repaired in Indian shipyards, well, that's something. The defense cooperation agreements and technology and co-production, once again, you don't do that with countries that, you know, that are an adversary or that you have serious doubts about. So the defense, I think, has come along pretty well, maybe the intelligence field as well and the assignment of the new ambassador is a pretty good sign for this," he said.

Newsham said that despite certain issues on the trade front, the relations are pretty strong. "I think it's in pretty good shape. I've actually got a T-shirt I just found the other day. It's from 1986, from the Non-Aligned Movement meeting in Harare, Zimbabwe. And I remember the India of that era. So to me, our relationship with India today is really good. I think there's a lot of people who would tell me it isn't. But I think it's not bad, actually. Yes, there's problems on the trade front," he said. Newsham said that keeping certain issues aside, countries have to take measures that are in their national interest.