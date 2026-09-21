JCBL group gets technology transfer for 20-tonne heavy drop system

Punjab-based JCBL Group, through its defence subsidiary, has received the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for an indigenous 20-tonne Heavy Drop System designed for use with C-130J and C-17 transport aircraft.

The technology transfer from DRDO’s Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) was handed over during the DRDO-Industry Synergy Meet last week in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The system, known as the 20-tonne Heavy Drop System (Type V), was developed by JCBL Group’s defence division Airbornics Defence & Space in collaboration with ADRDE, DRDO. It was successfully tested by the Indian Army earlier this year in February.

“Critical elements of the system, including main parachutes, extractor systems and drop platforms, have been indigenously designed and engineered, contributing significantly to India's objectives of self-reliance in defence manufacturing,” the media statement read. What is a heavy drop system? A heavy drop system allows military equipment and vehicles that are too large or heavy for conventional personnel parachutes to be delivered from transport aircraft by parachute. The equipment is secured to a specially designed platform inside the aircraft. During an airdrop, an extraction parachute helps pull the platform and its load out of the aircraft, after which the main parachute system deploys to slow the descent and enable the load to reach the ground safely.