Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trudeau condemns attack on Canada temple; High Commission issues statement

Trudeau condemns attack on Canada temple; High Commission issues statement

A fresh row erupted between India and Canada after a consular event at a Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada, was targeted by Khalistanis on Sunday

Justin Trudeau, PM Modi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack, asserting that every Canadian has the right to practise their faith.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian High Commission in Canada on Monday issued a press release expressing disappointment over the November 3 attack on a Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistanis, noting that the incident occurred despite their prior requests for robust security measures for the event.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the High Commission stated: “We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organisers…”
 
 
The High Commission also noted attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2-3. Consular co-camps are events where services like visa applications and passport renewals are offered.

What Justin Trudeau said on the violence

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attack, asserting that every Canadian has the right to practise their faith. "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau's post read. He did not assign blame to any specific group.
 
Canadian Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the attack, while Member of Parliament Chandra Arya stated that the “red line” had been crossed with this incident.

More From This Section

Jaishankar, Consulate in Brisbane

Jaishankar opens new Indian consulate in Brisbane, pays homage to Gandhi

Canada flag, Canada

No chance for ties to improve after Canada's diplomat surveillance: Expert

India Canada

Ex-Indian envoy calls Canada's surveillance of diplomats 'aggressive' act

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Every Canadian has right to practice faith safely: Trudeau on temple attack

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Terrorists will have to pay heavy price: Manoj Sinha on Srinagar attack

 
In response to the situation, the High Commission stated that future consular camps will depend on local security arrangements.

Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council reacts

Condemning the violence, the Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council (OSGC) called for a thorough investigation. “The incident outside the temple is a distressing reminder of the need for understanding and mutual respect in our community…” OSGC said in a statement.
 
Commenting on the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal said that Trudeau’s condemnation was a positive step and expressed hope that the Canadian government would ensure the safety of Indians residing in Canada.
 
Relations between India and Canada remain strained following Trudeau's allegations of the Indian government's involvement in targeting Khalistanis in Canada, a charge vehemently opposed by New Delhi.

Also Read

Justin Trudeau

Canada's PM Trudeau vows to lead his Liberal Party into next election

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Sanjay Verma

Canadian Khalistanis target Indian students: Sanjay Verma cautions parents

Modi, Narendra Modi, Justin Trudeau

India-Canada row: MEA on Bishnoi gang charge; US stings New Delhi. Updates

A poster advertising a tribute for Hardeep Singh Nijjar

India-Canada row: Hardeep Nijjar supporters want Indian consulates closed

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

Are Justin Trudeau's political troubles driving India and Canada apart?

Topics : Canadian PM Justin Trudeau BS Web Reports India Canada Row India-Canada Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon