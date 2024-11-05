Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Canadian cop suspended over violent pro-Khalistan protest outside temple

Canadian cop suspended over violent pro-Khalistan protest outside temple

Videos circulating on social media platforms show the protesters holding banners supporting Khalistan and confronting visitors to the Hindu temple

Canada temple attack

Peel Regional Police officer in Canada, Sergeant Harinder Sohi, has been suspended after participating in a pro-Khalistan protest. | Screengrab

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Peel Regional Police officer in Canada, Sergeant Harinder Sohi, has been suspended after participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton. The protest led to clashes between demonstrators carrying Khalistani flags and people at the temple, disrupting a consular event co-hosted by the temple and the Indian Consulate on Sunday (November 5).
 
Videos circulating on social media show the protesters holding banners supporting Khalistan and confronting visitors to the temple. Peel Police confirmed they were "aware of a video circulating on social media showing an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in a demonstration." In a statement, Media Relations Officer Richard Chin said, "This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act."
 
 
 
The police are investigating the incident, stating they "are unable to provide further information until the investigation is complete".

More From This Section

Premier engineering concern Bharat Forge has broadened its revenue streams by entering new non-auto segments and markets, resulting in the share of the auto business dropping to 58 per cent in the financial year 2024 (FY24) from 80 per cent (FY07). I

Bharat Forge lowest bidder for Army's Rs 6,000 cr towed guns contract

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Vandalism of Hindu temples in Canada deeply concerning: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Penny Wong in Canberra for India-Australia dialogue

Israel strike

Israel strikes Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Syria, says IDF

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Indian Army successfully patrols key points in eastern Ladakh's Depsang

 
Attack on Hindu temple: Diplomatic reactions
 
Following the protest in Brampton, demonstrators moved to Mississauga, with additional protests occurring outside the Malton gurdwara. Peel Regional Police reported arrests, charging three individuals with offences such as assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attacks, expressing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Canada to ensure the protection of places of worship. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called the attack "deeply concerning".
 
Meanwhile, in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the violence saying, "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law."
 
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced the violence in a tweet.
 
 
Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya, also criticised the rise of extremist activity by pro-Khalistan groups in Canada.
 
Tensions in India-Canada relations
 
This incident has strained already tense relations between Canada and India. Last year, Trudeau alleged in Parliament that India was involved in the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, a claim India has dismissed as “absurd” and “motivated.” Also, India has accused Canada of allowing extremist elements to operate within its borders.
 
The ties between India and Canada have taken a sharp downturn following Royal Canadian Mounted Police making allegations without providing evidence about an assassination on their soil.
 
Designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey last year.

Also Read

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Brampton: Thousands rally against attacks on Hindu temples in Canada

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

'He's an idiot': Why this ex-Canadian minister says so about Justin Trudeau

National Investigation Agency NIA

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dala's key aide from Delhi airport

India's recalled high commissioner Sanjay Verma

Canada suddenly dropped Goldy Brar from wanted list: Recalled envoy Verma

arrest, guilty

Two men plead guilty to murder of Air India bombing suspect Ripudaman Malik

Topics : Justin Trudeau Narendra Modi Pro-Khalistan terrorists Khalistan movement India Canada Row Hindu temples S Jaishankar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon