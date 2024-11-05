Canadian cop suspended over violent pro-Khalistan protest outside temple

A Peel Regional Police officer in Canada, Sergeant Harinder Sohi, has been suspended after participating in a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton. The protest led to clashes between demonstrators carrying Khalistani flags and people at the temple, disrupting a consular event co-hosted by the temple and the Indian Consulate on Sunday (November 5).

Videos circulating on social media show the protesters holding banners supporting Khalistan and confronting visitors to the temple. Peel Police confirmed they were "aware of a video circulating on social media showing an off-duty Peel Police officer involved in a demonstration." In a statement, Media Relations Officer Richard Chin said, "This officer has since been suspended in accordance with the Community Safety and Policing Act."

The police are investigating the incident, stating they "are unable to provide further information until the investigation is complete".

Attack on Hindu temple: Diplomatic reactions

Following the protest in Brampton, demonstrators moved to Mississauga, with additional protests occurring outside the Malton gurdwara. Peel Regional Police reported arrests, charging three individuals with offences such as assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attacks, expressing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in Canada. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Canada to ensure the protection of places of worship. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called the attack "deeply concerning".

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the violence saying, "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also denounced the violence in a tweet.

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya, also criticised the rise of extremist activity by pro-Khalistan groups in Canada.

Tensions in India-Canada relations

This incident has strained already tense relations between Canada and India. Last year, Trudeau alleged in Parliament that India was involved in the assassination of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, a claim India has dismissed as “absurd” and “motivated.” Also, India has accused Canada of allowing extremist elements to operate within its borders.

The ties between India and Canada have taken a sharp downturn following Royal Canadian Mounted Police making allegations without providing evidence about an assassination on their soil.

Designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey last year.