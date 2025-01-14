Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has launched the second multi-purpose vessel for the Indian Navy from its Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai.

The launch of the vessel, christened INS Utkarsh, comes within three months of the launch of the first MPV INS Samarthak.

The first vessel is being readied for undergoing tests and trials prior to its delivery to the Indian Navy, L&T said in a statement on Tuesday.

The multi-purpose vessels (MPVs) are highly specialised and play multiple roles, including serving as trial platforms, for the development of next generation weapons and sensors. They will perform maritime surveillance, humanitarian assistance, combat sea pollution, besides taking up launch and recovery of surface and aerial assets, etc.

The design engineering of the MPVs has been undertaken at L&T's in-house warship design centre at Chennai and the construction is accomplished at the company's Katupalli Shipyard.

L&T is also constructing three Cadet Training Ships and six other defence vessels for the Indian Navy on public-private-partnership model. This apart, the repair of the Indian naval ship INS Tir is underway at the Kattupalli Shipyard.