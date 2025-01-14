Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

External Affairs Defence Security / News / Nitin Gadkari calls for strong, self-sufficient defence sector for India

Nitin Gadkari calls for strong, self-sufficient defence sector for India

He reiterated the country's commitment to the welfare of the armed forces veterans and emphasised the importance of honouring their legacy as an inspiration for future generations

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks during the inauguration of the Khasdar (Saansad) Krida Mahotsav 2025, in Nagpur, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday pitched for a strong and self-sufficient defence sector and moving ahead of the world with research and development.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering at the celebration of the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day at the Headquarters Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, in Vayusena Nagar here.

Tributes were paid to the unparalleled service and sacrifices of veterans on the occasion, which brought together the retired and serving personnel, their families and other dignitaries.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg was also present at the event where the veterans were honoured for their service.

"We have to become strong and self-sufficient in defence and move ahead of the world with research and development," he said.

The country needs to become powerful so that there is no injustice in the world and peace and harmony prevails across the globe. Hence, the role of all the three armed forces is important, he said.

"Our soldiers have made huge sacrifices for the country. In all the wars fought by the country, our soldiers sacrificed their lives for protecting our country," Gadkari said.

The country cannot forget what the armed forces did for it, the minister said.

He reiterated the country's commitment to the welfare of the armed forces veterans and emphasised the importance of honouring their legacy as an inspiration for future generations.

"The veterans are the embodiment of courage, service and sacrifice, and their legacy will forever guide our nation's future," he said.

The Armed Forces Veterans' Day is celebrated on January 14 every year to recognise the service rendered by the First Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953.

The day was first celebrated in 2016 and it is commemorated every year since by hosting such interactive events in the honour of the ex-servicemen.

Topics :Nitin GadkariIndian defence industrydefence manufacturing sector

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

