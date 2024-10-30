Launch of C-295 is 'watershed moment' for India's defence sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts on India's latest achievements in the defence sector with the innauguration of C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara, by writing about it on Linkedin on Wednesday.PM Modi termed the launch of C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex as a "watershed moment" in India's defence and aerospace journey.The speed of execution is breathtaking as the journey from foundation stone to operational facility completed in just two years, PM Modi said.He further stated that India's defence production has soared to Rs 1.27 trillion (2023-24) while defence exports has presently increased to Rs 21,000 crore.He further appealed to the youths, startups, manufacturers and innovators to be a part of the country's defence sector as the policies are "supportive" and the opporutnity is "unprecedented".From a time when defence forces faced critical equipment shortages to today's era of self-reliance, this is a journey that every Indian can be proud of, PM Modi added.In manufacturing, indigenous warships are patrolling the waters while made-in-India missiles have strengthened the country's deterrence. Domestically-produced bulletproof jackets are protecting the soldiers, and India is becoming self-reliant in defence and is also working to be a top-of-the-line defence equipment manufacturer, he added.Notably, PM Modi had innaugurated the complex along with Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, on Monday.