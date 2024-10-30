Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Troop disengagement complete; Diwali sweets exchanged, says Army

Troop disengagement complete; Diwali sweets exchanged, says Army

On October 25, Army sources here said the process was likely to get completed by October 28-29

border, barbed wire, cross-border
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 6:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Troop disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following a key agreement firmed up between India and China has been completed and patrolling will commence soon at these points, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday.

Exchange of sweets between the sides will take place on Diwali tomorrow, they said.

The sources added that verification post-disengagement is in progress and patrolling modalities are to be decided between ground commanders. Talks will continue at the local commander level, an Army source said.

On October 25, Army sources here said the process was likely to get completed by October 28-29.

The agreement framework was signed first at the diplomatic level and then military-level talks took place, they had said, adding the nitty-gritty of the agreement was worked on during the Corps Commander-level talks which was signed last week.

Adhering to agreements between the two sides, Indian troops then began to pull back equipment to rear locations in these areas.

More From This Section

Indian Army pays tribute to combat dog Phantom killed in J-K encounter

'Unacceptable for China': Beijing publicly slams Pakistan. Here's why

Brics+ share in merchandise exports can overtake G7 by 2026: EY India

'China pushing Indo-Pacific into new missile age': Why Australia is worried

Canada's Oppn leader Poilievre cancels Diwali event, sparks racism charge

The process follows the agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Sources earlier said the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pakistan govt committed to security of Chinese citizens: Ishaq Dar

Army launches search op along LoC following Pak drone movement in Poonch

Army officer 'torture': Polygraph tests of 5 police personnel completed

GE Aerospace to supply engines for Indian Navy's six missile vessels

Security forces launch search operations in Poonch, Rajouri for terrorists

Topics :ArmyIndian Army

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story