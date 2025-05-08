Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US Secretary of State urges India, Pak to de-escalate amid rising tensions

US Secretary of State urges India, Pak to de-escalate amid rising tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, stressing the need for dialogue and decisive action against terrorism

Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. | Image: Bloomberg
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday (8 May), urging both countries to de-escalate tensions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
A statement from the US State Department said Rubio emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation and reaffirmed Washington’s support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan.
 

Focus on terrorism and regional stability

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated, “The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation.” She added that Rubio called on Pakistan to take “concrete steps” to halt support for terrorist groups.

Solidarity with India after Pahalgam Attack

In his conversation with Jaishankar, Rubio expressed condolences over the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians. “Rubio reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.

Jaishankar later posted on X, confirming the conversation: “Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening. Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.” He added: “Underlined India’s targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation.”

Rubio urges Pakistan to act against terror groups

In his separate call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rubio reiterated the need to reduce tensions. He urged Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorist organisations operating from its territory.

Operation Sindoor 

These diplomatic engagements follow India’s military operation—Operation Sindoor—which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam attack. In further escalation, Pakistan carried out indiscriminate shelling in border areas, escalating tensions along the Line of Control.
Topics :Shehbaz SharifIndia Pakistan relationsPahalgam attackOperation Sindoorcross-border firingS JaishankarUS India relations

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

