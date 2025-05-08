Explained: What is S-400 system, how many India has, and what it can do

Operation Sindoor on May 7. The situation further escalated after both sides launched aerial attacks on each other, with India saying that it thwarted Pakistan's attempted drone and missile attacks and neutralised an air defence system in Lahore. Tensions between India and Pakistan are running high after armed forces launched precision strikes on nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) underon May 7. The situation further escalated after both sides launched aerial attacks on each other, with India saying that it thwarted Pakistan's attempted drone and missile attacks and neutralised an air defence system in Lahore.

India has increased its aerial firepower manifold in recent years. Among the most prized weapons in the armoury is the S-400 air defence systems, known in Indian service as Sudarshan Chakra.

What is the S-400 Sudarshan Chakra?

The S-400 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system developed by Russia’s Almaz Central Design Bureau. It is among the most advanced air defence systems in the world, capable of detecting, tracking, and engaging a variety of aerial threats including drones, stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

Each S-400 squadron consists of two batteries, each equipped with six launchers, a command-and-control system, surveillance radar, and engagement radar. Each battery can support up to 128 missiles.

India signed a ₹35,000 crore (approximately $5.4 billion) deal with Russia in 2018 to procure five squadrons of the S-400 system. Three squadrons are currently operational, with the remaining two expected by 2026.

What is the S-400 system capable of?

The S-400 can engage aerial threats at ranges up to 400 km and altitudes up to 30 km. It uses four types of missiles to cover different threat distances:

- Short-range: up to 40 km

- Medium-range: up to 120 km

- Long-range: up to 250 km

- Very long-range: up to 400 km

The system can track up to 160 targets and engage 72 simultaneously. It is equipped with phased array radars and electronic warfare countermeasures, allowing it to operate effectively in contested environments.

In earlier IAF exercises, the S-400 system demonstrated high effectiveness, reportedly neutralising 80 per cent of a simulated enemy aircraft package.

Which other countries have the S-400 system?

Russia, as the manufacturer, remains the primary operator of the S-400 system. China was the first foreign buyer, signing a deal in 2014 and receiving deliveries by 2018.

Turkiye purchased the system in 2017, prompting friction with its Nato allies due to interoperability issues.

Algeria has reportedly acquired and deployed the S-400, though details remain sparse.

Belarus also received units from Russia, with some managed directly by Russian personnel.

The S-400 system was also deployed in Syria, but it was not operated by the country's military. Russia deployed the S-400 to its Khmeimim Air Base in Latakia in late 2015, following the downing of a Russian Su-24 bomber by Turkish forces.