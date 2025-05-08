Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India urges IMF to act cautiously on bailout package to Pakistan

India has expressed concern ahead of the IMF's decision on Pakistan's bailout package, urging the board to evaluate the country's past track record with such programmes

Representative Image (Image: Bloomberg)
Jayant PankajIndivjal Dhasmana Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
A day before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is about to decide on its bailout package for beleaguered Pakistan, India on Thursday expressed hope that the Fund will be cautious enough while doing so.
 
India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a briefing, "I think the case with regard to Pakistan is self-evident to those people who generally open their pockets to bail out this country."
 
This is a decision that the people on the IMF board have to take looking deep within themselves and at the facts, he added.
 
Misri said probably not many programmes under which such loans are given to Pakistan have reached successful conclusion.
 
He, however, added that India's executive director at the IMF will put forward the country's position before the board.
   
Pakistan has received several bailout packages from the IMF over the past 10 years. For instance, the Fund approved a $7 billion loan in September 2024 to be disbursed over the years. Of this $7 billion, $1 billion has already been disbursed.
 
Besides, a $1.3 billion climate change-related loan to Pakistan was approved by the IMF in March 2025.
 
IMF loans are conditional and require loanee countries to structurally reform their economies.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

