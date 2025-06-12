MEA urges Indians in Los Angeles to stay safe amid ongoing protests

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the situation in Los Angeles and noted that it remains in close touch with the community members.

The remarks were made by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal during the media briefing.

Answering a query on the situation in Los Angeles, Randhir Jaiswal said, "On the situation in Los Angeles, we are aware of the developments and as you are aware, we take the safety, security, welfare of our citizens abroad with utmost seriousness."

Highlighting that a large number of Indian community members stay in that area, Jaiswal said, "The LA region and California in general it is home to a large community of Indians. We advise all Indian Nationals in the region to take suitable safety precautions. Our Consulate in San Francisco is closely monitoring the situation and remains in close touch with our community members for their welfare".