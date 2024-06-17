Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MHA will engage both Meiteis & Kukis to bridge ethnic divide: Amit Shah

MHA will engage both Meiteis & Kukis to bridge ethnic divide: Amit Shah

Reviewing the security situation in Manipur here, Amit Shah directed that strict action must be taken as per law against the perpetrators of violence in the northeastern state

Amit Shah, Home Minister, amit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the importance of coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 9:47 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will talk to both Meitei and Kuki communities at the earliest so as to bridge the ethnic divide in Manipur.

Reviewing the security situation in Manipur here, Shah directed that strict action must be taken as per law against the perpetrators of violence in the northeastern state.

The home minister said the central forces deployment will be increased, if required, and that they should be deployed strategically to restore peace and tranquillity in the state, according to an official statement.

Shah also directed to ensure that no further incident of violence take place in the state which has been witnessing ethnic violence for over a year.

The MHA will talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis, so as to bridge the ethnic divide at the earliest, Shah was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also instructed the chief secretary of Manipur to ensure proper health and education facilities for the displaced people and their rehabilitation.

The home minister said that the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to ensure safety and security of all citizens of the northeastern state.

Shah also reviewed the situation in relief camps, especially in respect of proper availability of food, water, medicines and other basic amenities.

He underscored the importance of coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict.

The Centre has been actively supporting the Manipur government in strengthening the security situation in the state, the statement said.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, over 220 people belonging to both Kuki and Meitei communities and security personnel have been killed in the continuing violence.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

